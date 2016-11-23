Fort William fashion house donates to rescue team

The campaign has the tagline: ’By shopping with us, you’re helping them’ Photo ABrightside

A FORT William fashion house is bucking the trend by donating rather than discounting this week.

Last year FatFace took the decision not to join in ‘black Friday’, which sees Christmas sales offered early worldwide, but instead launched a ‘thanks for giving’ campaign where a percentage of profits made were donated to chosen charities.

The company has decided to run the campaign again this year from November 21 to 28 and a portion of profits made in the shop on the High Street during this time will be given to the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.