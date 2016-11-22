Museum honoured for boost to economy

Museum nan Eilean at Lews Castle in Stornoway, was recognised as a driver of economic activity at the Scottish Gaelic Awards 2016 at a ceremony held in Glasgow on Wednesday November 16.

The Gaelic as an Economic Asset award was accepted by Councillor Alasdair MacLeod, chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and Nick Smith, the comhairle’s heritage manager.

The award recognises progress in realising the economic value through the use of Gaelic, a key feature of the new museum at Lews Castle, where Gaelic is the primary language of interpretation.

Mr Macleod said: ‘This award is a tremendous endorsement of the quality investment that has gone into Museum nan Eilean, by the comhairle and project partners, to deliver a modern, iconic museum space. I would like to pay particular tribute to the dedicated and visionary input of the museum team who brought this challenging project to fruition.’

Mr Smith added: ‘I was delighted to accept the award alongside Alasdair MacLeod on behalf of the comhairle and the project team who have worked long and hard on the project at Lews Castle. The new museum building allows the culture and heritage of the Western Isles to be shown off in all their glory, including the position of Gaelic within the community.”