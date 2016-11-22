Lifeboat goes to aid of fishing vessel

Islay RNLI all-weather lifeboat Helmut Schroder of Dunlossit was launched at 11.35am yesterday (Monday) to go to the aid of a local creel fishing boat, with three of a crew, whose propeller had been fouled by a rope.

The boat was drifting four miles off Coull Point to the west of Islay.

Due to good weather conditions, the lifeboat reached the stricken vessel at 12.45pm and was readily able to attach a rope and then proceeded to tow her back to her home port of Port Askaig, arriving there at 3.45pm.

Islay RNLI relief coxswain Fraser Retson, from Kirkwall, said of his first day on duty in Islay: ‘It was a fine orientating trip with a good outcome.’