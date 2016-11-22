Daytime convoy system will ‘slow’ traffic for two weeks

A SECTION of the A828 to the north of Benderloch is set to benefit from resurfacing work worth £170,000.

The improvements to the A828 are scheduled to begin on Monday November 28 and will last for up to two weeks.

Work will take place between 7am and 7pm each day with no works planned for the weekend.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the public a 10mph convoy traffic management system will be in place during the improvements. Outwith working hours the convoy will be removed, however a 30mph speed limit will remain as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Commenting on the improvements, Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘These works will lead to a much improved road surface when they are complete, enhancing the quality of the transport links in the area as well as improving safety for the public.

‘We thank the local community and motorists for their patience in advance while we complete these improvements and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’