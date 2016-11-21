Young opinions vital to future

YOUTH charity Young Scot is urging young people in the Highlands to get their opinions heard in a new survey looking at views on the decision for the UK leaving the European Union.

The new survey will examine to what extent the decision to leave the EU will affect young people and ask if youths in the Highlands feel they are being involved in preparations to leave the European Union.

The findings will be shared with the public and the Scottish and UK governments, to help shape the future of our nation. A full report will be published in January 2017, including regional results for the Highlands.

The survey will also gain valuable insight into young people’s hopes and priorities for the UK in the process of leaving the EU and provide a better understanding of how and why young Scots voted in the EU referendum.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: ‘We’re running this research to see how the opinions of young people have changed since the EU referendum. Policy-makers have highlighted how important the opinions of young people are to shaping UK’s departure from the European Union. This survey will help gauge the issues that really matter to young Scots.

‘We’re encouraging as many young people in the Highlands as possible to participate in the survey so we can gain a wide sample of opinions from across Scotland.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell, Scotland’s Brexit minister said: ‘A majority of people in Scotland voted to maintain their relationship with Europe and this government has been clear that we will pursue all options to protect Scotland’s interests.

‘EU membership delivers many social, economic and cultural benefits for individuals, business and communities across Scotland, which is why we are considering all possible steps to continue our relationship with Europe.

‘The decision by the UK to leave the EU affects our young people’s future more than anyone. I would encourage them to get involved in this survey from Young Scot and have their say about Scotland’s on-going relationship with Europe and the issues that matter to them most. I look forward to seeing the findings in the new year.’

Anyone interested in participating in the survey should visit young.scot/rewards.