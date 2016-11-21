Probe begins into oil rig’s grounding

AN INQUIRY is to be held today (Monday) into the grounding of the Transocean Winner oil rig off the Isle of Lewis earlier this year.

The UK government’s transport select committee will hold a one-off evidence session following a request from Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Mr MacNeil wrote to Louise Ellman MP, chairwoman of the committee, following the grounding in August asking her to consider a hearing.

He said: ‘I am pleased this inquiry is taking place and I hope it will bring answers to some questions. What risk assessments were carried out prior to moving the rig and why was the operation taking place despite the severe weather warning?

‘I have also asked that the committee look at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) refusal to have an emergency towing vessel (ETV) on the West Coast and I am pleased that the principal purpose of this session is to consider any implications for the Department for Transport/MCA policy, particularly the provision of ETVs in Scottish waters.

‘The whole point of this is to establish whether we have adequate tug cover on the West Coast and whether or not it would have helped in this case. This could have been a far more serious event.’