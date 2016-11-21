 
  »

Probe begins into oil rig’s grounding

on November 21st, 2016
The rig which was grounded off the Isle of Lewis

The rig which was grounded off the Isle of Lewis.

AN INQUIRY is to be held today (Monday) into the grounding of the Transocean Winner oil rig off the Isle of Lewis earlier this year.

The UK government’s transport select committee will hold a one-off evidence session following a request from Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Mr MacNeil wrote to Louise Ellman MP, chairwoman of the committee, following the grounding in August asking her to consider a hearing.

He said: ‘I am pleased this inquiry is taking place and I hope it will bring answers to some questions. What risk assessments were carried out prior to moving the rig and why was the operation taking place despite the severe weather warning?

‘I have also asked that the committee look at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) refusal to have an emergency towing vessel (ETV) on the West Coast and I am pleased that the principal purpose of this session is to consider any implications for the Department for Transport/MCA policy, particularly the provision of ETVs in Scottish waters.

‘The whole point of this is to establish whether we have adequate tug cover on the West Coast and whether or not it would have helped in this case. This could have been a far more serious event.’

 

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts