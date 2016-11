Probe launched after two sudden deaths

POLICE in the Western Isles are currently in attendance at a property in the Gravir area of the Isle of Lewis following a report of two sudden deaths, received on Friday.

Inquiries are at an early stage and the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

Further information will be issued in due course. Officers are in the process of making contact with next of kin and no further information will be released until this is complete.