«  
  »

Lewis couple found dead are named

on November 21st, 2016
Investigations into the death of a couple on the Isle of Lewis are continuing

Investigations into the death of a couple on the Isle of Lewis are continuing.

THE ELDERLY couple found dead outside their house on the Isle of Lewis on Friday have been named.

Police confirmed the bodies were those of Morag, 67, and Donald MacMillan, 73.

Police had been in attendance at the couple’s property, which also doubled as the post office in the Gravir area, since Friday morning and had said the deaths were being treated as unexplained.

A police Scotland spokesperson told The Oban Times this morning that inquiries are continuing and updates will be issued in due course.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts