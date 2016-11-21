Lewis couple found dead are named

THE ELDERLY couple found dead outside their house on the Isle of Lewis on Friday have been named.

Police confirmed the bodies were those of Morag, 67, and Donald MacMillan, 73.

Police had been in attendance at the couple’s property, which also doubled as the post office in the Gravir area, since Friday morning and had said the deaths were being treated as unexplained.

A police Scotland spokesperson told The Oban Times this morning that inquiries are continuing and updates will be issued in due course.