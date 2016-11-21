Craft shop pops up in Fort William gallery

The shop will be open ahead of Christmas at the Lime Tree.

GET CHRISTMAS ready with the help of a craft shop in Fort William.

The Lime Tree Gallery presents a pop-up Christmas craft shop in collaboration with Made in Lochaber, a group of craft makers all living and working in the Lochaber area.

Made in Lochaber aims to support all local crafts, by promoting their work and providing new outlets and ways to market their items.

Some of these businesses are open to visitors and can demonstrate their activities and sell their wares on site, while others participate in local markets and sales, or sell their work through other outlets.

The pop-up shop at the gallery will showcase many of these craft makers and offers an opportunity to find unique and handmade Christmas gifts.

The shop will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, November 22 to 26.