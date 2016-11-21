Top quality employee recognised for her efforts

A HOUSING officer who shows genuine compassion has been handed a prestigious award.

Gail Ward, who works for the Highland Council has been named Employee of the Year at the Quality Awards for the care and compassion she has shown in welcoming Syrian refugees to the Highlands and her work to ease the impact welfare reform has had on individuals.

In nominating Gail, head of housing David Goldie said: ‘Although Gail has always been a strong member of the team and displayed a genuine commitment and enthusiasm for the work she does, my reason for nominating her for this award relates to her willingness to take on and embrace the challenges associated with two of our most significant areas of work over the past year.

‘She genuinely cares about the impact welfare reform has on individuals and has worked tirelessly to help tenants with their problems and cope with fundamental changes to the way they receive their income.’

Also short-listed for Employee of the Year for their outstanding contributions were Wanda Mackay, a youth worker with High Life Highland, and Shirley Jack, manager of the Orchard, the council’s respite centre in Inverness for children with disabilities.

The awards, sponsored by Viridor, Zurich Municipal, Tusker, E-On Energy and Hub North, were hosted by broadcaster and STV presenter Norman MacLeod.