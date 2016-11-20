Mum’s relief as baby is given all clear Classic ballet is coming to Argyll » Maternity unit’s farewell to midwife A MIDWIFE who spent more than 20 years helping pregnant ladies in Lochaber will be ‘sorely missed’ when she retires.

Staff at the Belford Midwifery Unit said farewell to colleague Roslyn Stewart last month (October) as she retired after 30 years as a midwife, 22 of those based in Lochaber.

Ros started her nursing training in Aberdeen in 1980. In 1985 she began her midwifery training in Leeds. Prior to working in Lochaber, she spent six years working in the midwifery team based at Raigmore Hospital.

She said: ‘I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years where we’ve gone from a GP-led unit to a community midwifery unit and the integration of the teams which combined local births and community care.

‘I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ll miss everyone but I am keeping a hand in for now as I’ve joined the midwifery bank. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.’

Catherine MacDonald, midwifery manager for the area, credits Ros with being a tremendous support to the local team.

She said: ‘Ros will be very much missed by the staff here. We will miss her quiet, calm presence and her unswerving loyalty to us as a team. Her clinical skills are second to none and she has always stepped in to do extra hours and on-call if needed. In fact, she did not take a phased retirement and actually worked extra hours in the run up to her last day as we needed the help.

‘Her patients will miss her as well. On the day she left a patient did come by to give her a bouquet of flowers as a thank you. She is just so highly thought of. I know we’ll still see her around, but we all wish her a very happy retirement.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







