Maternity unit’s farewell to midwife » Mum’s relief as baby is given all clear A FORT William mother whose daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year has spoken of her ‘relief’ as baby Daisy is given the all clear.

Daisy was diagnosed with an agressive Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour in March when she was just nine months old.

Speaking to The Oban Times, Daisy’s mum Leah said: ‘We were told there was only between a 10 and 15 per cent chance she would survive. The consultant told us that when parents hear the prognosis a lot chose to enjoy what time they have left with their child rather than put them through treatment. But we said straight away we would try everything to help Daisy.’

Daisy underwent rigorous treatment, including surgery to remove the tumour, six blocks of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Daisy, who will be 18 months old in December, was treated at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Daisy has been home for about four weeks now and Leah says she is ‘doing great’.

Leah continued: ‘When she got the all clear it was a massive relief, I still get emotional when I think about it now – seeing Daisy bum shuffling along the ground and hearing her voice. She is starting to catch up in her development which is amazing considering we didn’t know if she would be here earlier this year.’

A whopping £40,000 was raised for baby Daisy during the course of her illness by friends, family and Lochaber businesses all of who Leah and her family want to thank greatly for their generosity and support.

She said: ‘We are saving a substantial amount of the fundraising for the future, in case Daisy does need further treatment. We donated £5,000 to the Royal Hospital for Children and £2,500 to Clic Sargent.

‘We plan to do a lot of our own fundraising next year too so we can help other families whose children have cancer.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







