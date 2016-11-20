Oban British Legion seeks new members » Classic ballet is coming to Argyll BALLET West’s Scottish tour of Swan Lake will feature two outstanding young dancers, Natasha Watson and Uyu Hiromoto, in the contrasting roles of Odette and Odille.

They will be partnered by Ballet West’s senior principal dancer, Jonathan Barton, dancing the role of Prince Seigfried.

Nearly 100 of Ballet West’s students, together with guest artists and students from Ballet West’s Glasgow and Edinburgh associates, will be taking part in the tour which opens at the Macrobert in Stirling on January 20 and moves on to Helensburgh, Paisley, Oban, Glasgow, Greenock and Livingston, finishing in Edinburgh on February 18.

Genée medallist Natasha Watson is originally from Falkirk. She graduated from Ballet West in 2015 and has danced with English National Ballet and Scottish Ballet. Uyu Hiromoto is a Japanese Genée finalist and second-year student at Ballet West.

The choreographer is Daniel Job, Ballet West’s choreographer and artistic adviser. It is based on the original choreography by Petipa and Ivanov. Daniel says: ‘The talented young dancers at Ballet West will provide a wonderful night’s entertainment for people of all ages.’

'For Ballet West's students on HND and degree courses, our popular annual tours provide invaluable experience in performing for audiences in many different venues. It is also a wonderful opportunity for them to dance alongside experienced professional dancers. In addition to beautiful dancers, audiences will appreciate stunning sets and costumes,' said Gillian Barton, principal of Ballet West.

