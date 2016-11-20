Classic ballet is coming to Argyll Oban responds in droves to mum’s appeal » Oban British Legion seeks new members The British Legion Oban branch is appealing for new members.

The charity is looking for ex-servicemen and women, ex-seamen and women, but also social members interested in improving the lives of veterans in the Oban area.

Ian Blair-Simmonds, chairman of the British Legion’s Oban branch said: ‘Our main aim is to look after veterans. We’re here to help in any way we can and we need members to keep on doing our good work.’

Branch members meet every second Friday of the month at The Oban Lodge Commercial on Albany Street. ‘At the moment we only have two main events a year, Charities Day and Remembrance Sunday. We would love to get more involved, but we simply don’t have the manpower for it,’ added Mr Blair-Simmonds.

If you're interested in becoming a member email Ian Blair-Simmonds at Ian@ObanFM.com. Donations are also welcome. Email Ian at the same address to find out more about donating.

