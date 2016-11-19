Christmas boxes spread festive cheer Christmas comes early for the love of Kieron » Soap stars in Loch Fyne charity gig A UNIQUE weekend fundraiser, headlined by the stars of Emmerdale, has raised more than £5,400 for a specialist cancer charity.

The Yorkshire soap’s fab foursome, Gemma Atkinson, Michelle Hardwick, Laura North and Amy Walsh, performed a live set as the ‘Emmerdolls’ at Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa, and they were even joined by show favourite Dominic Blunt, who plays vet Paddy Kirk.

In all, £5,475 was raised for Bloodwise, formally known as Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research, during a weekend of fun which also featured Top Gear’s ‘The Stig’ and the opportunity for guests to take a spin in some of the finest cars in the world.

Bloodwise has been working to beat blood cancer since 1960. They fund world-class research; provide practical and emotional support to patients and their loved ones. Vitally, they also raise awareness of blood cancer.

The Inveraray hotel is owned by Scottish hotel chain Crerar Hotels which has awarded £7m of grants to over 400 organisations over the last 16 years. Marc Gardner, general manager of Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa said: ‘We had a dazzling weekend with the stars of Emmerdale. It was fantastic to be able to raise over £5,400 for Bloodwise.

