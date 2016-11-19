Oban responds in droves to mum’s appeal Residents act over ‘crisis’ in social care » MSP joins fight over boundaries plan ARGYLL and Bute MSP Michael Russell has questioned boundary proposals that would see Argyll, Bute and Lochaber joined into a single constituency in Westminster.

Although it doesn’t affect the Scottish Parliament, the changes would apply to Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, who has already condemned the plan.

‘The bigger the constituency you have, the harder it is to service,’ Mr Russell said. ‘That’s just true. Brendan and I still both have among the largest constituencies in Scotland.

‘Are you going to get real value for money out of your MP, if that person is going to spend most of their time travelling in the constituency?

‘I love the constituency – I think it’s a great place to serve – but if Argyll and Bute as a Scottish Parliament constituency was to get bigger, I would be saying to people I am not sure how realistic it is to be able to do this job properly.

‘And I think that’s the question: would you expect your elected representative to be able to do that in an effective manner? It’s not just about going to parliament – it’s about also being in communities, it’s about meeting people and it’s about working with people, and it’s hard to do at present. It would be even harder to do it in a bigger area.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







