Christmas boxes spread festive cheer

CHILDREN at Broadford Primary School have put their best foot forward filling 55 shoe boxes for the annual Blythswood Christmas appeal.

The Skye pupils took part in the charity event which sees shoes boxes donated to children in need all over the world. A school spokeswomen said: ‘We are very proud of the efforts made by the children and families of Broadford Primary School. The school collected 55 filled boxes.’