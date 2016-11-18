«  
School’s garden project opens

on November 18th, 2016

RAASAY Primary School’s all-weather gardening project was officially opened last week by Alisdair Brown of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF).
The school received a £2,437 grant from CCF earlier this year. Together with £1,000 they raised locally, they bought a 3m x 6m Keder Greenhouse to set up a composting scheme.
The children built four compost bins and purchased compost caddies and a hand pulled cart which they use to carry out a weekly collection of compostable food waste from houses near the school.
They also have a composting drop-off site in Inverarish meaning more houses can take part. Compostable food waste from Raasay Community Stores and Raasay House is now also received.

