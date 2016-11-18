Family of lost fisherman donate to RNLI Gaelic choir performs in pub » School’s garden project opens RAASAY Primary School’s all-weather gardening project was officially opened last week by Alisdair Brown of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF).

The school received a £2,437 grant from CCF earlier this year. Together with £1,000 they raised locally, they bought a 3m x 6m Keder Greenhouse to set up a composting scheme.

The children built four compost bins and purchased compost caddies and a hand pulled cart which they use to carry out a weekly collection of compostable food waste from houses near the school.

They also have a composting drop-off site in Inverarish meaning more houses can take part. Compostable food waste from Raasay Community Stores and Raasay House is now also received.

