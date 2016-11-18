«  
  »

Gaelic choir performs in pub

on November 18th, 2016

t47-appin-district-news_creaganceilidh3_euan-paterson

OBAN Gaelic Choir sang for the first time since the recent Royal National Mòd in Stornoway when they performed as part of a ceilidh at Appin’s Creagan Inn.
The gathering was organised by choir conductor Sileas Sinclair, who also invited a few of her young accordion pupils to come along and join more seasoned performers on an informal programme.
From seven-year-old singers Bethan Neil and Alice Macdonald to ceilidh legend Neil Sinclair, the mix of musicians was hugely appreciated by the audience.
A strong contingent from Lochaber Gaelic Choir was also in attendance to show support and their members joined the Oban choristers in Gaelic choir songs.
Creagan Inn co-owner Duncan MacCorquodale said the restaurant and bar was delighted to host the event, adding: ‘How often can you hear this much talent in the one place? Well done to Sileas and the choir for putting together such a brilliant night.’
A raffle on the night was held in aid of choir funds. Oban Gaelic Choir’s annual general meeting will be held on Monday November 21.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts