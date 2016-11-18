School’s garden project opens Oban Saints pay the penalty » Gaelic choir performs in pub OBAN Gaelic Choir sang for the first time since the recent Royal National Mòd in Stornoway when they performed as part of a ceilidh at Appin’s Creagan Inn.

The gathering was organised by choir conductor Sileas Sinclair, who also invited a few of her young accordion pupils to come along and join more seasoned performers on an informal programme.

From seven-year-old singers Bethan Neil and Alice Macdonald to ceilidh legend Neil Sinclair, the mix of musicians was hugely appreciated by the audience.

A strong contingent from Lochaber Gaelic Choir was also in attendance to show support and their members joined the Oban choristers in Gaelic choir songs.

Creagan Inn co-owner Duncan MacCorquodale said the restaurant and bar was delighted to host the event, adding: ‘How often can you hear this much talent in the one place? Well done to Sileas and the choir for putting together such a brilliant night.’

A raffle on the night was held in aid of choir funds. Oban Gaelic Choir's annual general meeting will be held on Monday November 21.

