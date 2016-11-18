 
  »

Christmas comes early for the love of Kieron

on November 18th, 2016

AN OBAN mum whose heart went out to a family in England whose son may not live until Christmas due to terminal cancer has put her decorations for the festive season up early.

dsc_0728


Tracy Gilmour and her partner Malcolm Kerr who have put up lights to show Kieron Maxwell and his family the support they have in Oban.

Tracey said: ‘This is not about me – this is about this family whose whole village have put up their decorations early to show the love for a wee family who are facing life without their son.

‘They are making every single  moment count. Many people would wish they could have the chance to make every moment special. ‘

Kieran Maxwell, 18, of Heighington, near Darlington, has opted against another grueling round of chemotherapy after it emerged the rare terminal cancer he has battled for years has spread to his heart and lungs.

 

