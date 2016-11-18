Christmas comes early for the love of Kieron

AN OBAN mum whose heart went out to a family in England whose son may not live until Christmas due to terminal cancer has put her decorations for the festive season up early.

Tracey said: ‘This is not about me – this is about this family whose whole village have put up their decorations early to show the love for a wee family who are facing life without their son.

‘They are making every single moment count. Many people would wish they could have the chance to make every moment special. ‘

Kieran Maxwell, 18, of Heighington, near Darlington, has opted against another grueling round of chemotherapy after it emerged the rare terminal cancer he has battled for years has spread to his heart and lungs.