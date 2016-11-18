Lochaber remembers the fallen » Oban rugby star picked for Scotland SCOTLAND head coach Vern Cotter named uncapped back-row Magnus Bradbury from Oban among four personnel changes to the Scotland team which started against Argentina at BT Murrayfield last Saturday – live on BBC television.

Bradbury, 21, is the second starting debutant in as many weeks for the national team this autumn, with the former Oban Lorne RFC player looking to build on his barnstorming form for Edinburgh Rugby this season.

His inclusion on the blindside flank sees John Barclay move to number eight, with Hamish Watson returning to the openside and Ryan Wilson selected on the bench.

Edinburgh Rugby lock Grant Gilchrist – who captained Scotland to victory over the Pumas in Cordoba two years ago – and Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown were promoted from the bench in place of the injured Richie Gray and cap centurion Ross Ford – named among the replacements – to complete the changes to the forwards.

They will pack down with returning tight-five forwards Zander Fagerson, last week’s debutant Allan Dell, and try-scoring lock Jonny Gray.

Two further personnel changes appear on the bench, with prop Alex Allan and lock Tim Swinson coming in for Gordon Reid and the promoted Gilchrist.

It was confirmed that Saturday’s match against last year’s Rugby World Cup semi-finalists will be played in front of a home crowd record for the fixture,

The sides last met in November 2014 with the hosts enjoying a frenetic, five-try victory and, while the Scots have won just six of the 15 matches between the two sides, five of those have come in the last seven meetings.

Despite the recent head-to-heads appearing in the Scots’ favour, the Pumas have enjoyed improved fortunes in the past two years, defeating Ireland 43-20 en route to the last four of the World Cup and enjoying several landmark results in the Rugby Championship.

Scotland team: Backs – 15 Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors); 14 Sean Maitland (Saracens); 13 Huw Jones (Stormers); 12 Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors); 11 Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors); 10 Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors); 9 Greig Laidlaw, captain, (Gloucester)

Forwads -1 Allan Dell (Edinburgh Rugby); 2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors); 3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); 4 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby); 5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors); 6 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby); 7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby); 8 John Barclay (Scarlets)

Substitutes – 16 Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby); 17 Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors); 18 Moray Low (Exeter Chiefs); 19 Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors); 20 Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors); 21 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); 22 Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors); 23 Tim Visser (Harlequins). Share this: LinkedIn

