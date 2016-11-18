School’s garden project opens » Family of lost fisherman donate to RNLI THE Isle of Barra lifeboat station has received a massive donation of £8,750 from the friends, family and local community of Martin Johnstone, who died alongside two crew mates when the fishing vessel MV Louisa sank off Mingulay on April 9, 2016.

Mr Johnstone’s family raised the funds by holding a marathon line-

dancing fundraising event in the Royal British Legion in Thurso.

Barra lifeboat was actively involved in the search for the crew of the MV Louisa. The family stated that they had wanted to raise the funds in support of the Barra lifeboat station and their volunteer crew and to help others in the future.

Barra lifeboat operations manager Roderick MacLean said: ‘On behalf of Barra lifeboat station, we are very appreciative of this magnificent sum that was raised in memory of Martin Johnstone and his crew mates Paul Alliston and Chris Morrison.

