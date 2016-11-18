«  
  »

Lochaber remembers the fallen

on November 18th, 2016
COMMANDO MEMORIAL 13/11/16 Lochaber Schools’ Pipe Band leads the parade to the Commando Memorial. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

Lochaber Schools’ Pipe Band leads the parade.

A DAY of remembrance was marked across businesses and schools and among friends and families in respect of those who serve both past and present.

In Fort William, units formed up in the Viewforth car park around 10.30am on Sunday, followed by the march of colours, the roll call for the First World War and Second World War and the ode of the fallen where the parade replied: ‘We will remember them.’

f-47-remembrance-sunday-06no-jp

A two minutes’ silence was punctuated with a single gun fired at the beginning and again at the end.

In Spean Bridge, at the Commando Memorial, a similar service took place, with the Rev Richard Baxter taking part for the first time, and Rev Morag Whitehead, of Duncansburgh Macintosh Church.

f-47-remembrance-sunday-07no-jp

Lochaber High School held its annual concert of remembrance for members of the Commando Veterans’ Association (CVA) on Friday November 11 in the school hall.
The Fort William remembrance parade was led by the Lochaber Schools Pipe Band, who also led the parade to the Commando Memorial in the afternoon.
The school’s wind band also played for the hymn singing and wreath laying at the Commando Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

For more pictures, see this week’s Oban Times northern edition.

Fort William, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts