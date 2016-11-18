Lochaber remembers the fallen

A DAY of remembrance was marked across businesses and schools and among friends and families in respect of those who serve both past and present.

In Fort William, units formed up in the Viewforth car park around 10.30am on Sunday, followed by the march of colours, the roll call for the First World War and Second World War and the ode of the fallen where the parade replied: ‘We will remember them.’

A two minutes’ silence was punctuated with a single gun fired at the beginning and again at the end.

In Spean Bridge, at the Commando Memorial, a similar service took place, with the Rev Richard Baxter taking part for the first time, and Rev Morag Whitehead, of Duncansburgh Macintosh Church.

Lochaber High School held its annual concert of remembrance for members of the Commando Veterans’ Association (CVA) on Friday November 11 in the school hall.

The Fort William remembrance parade was led by the Lochaber Schools Pipe Band, who also led the parade to the Commando Memorial in the afternoon.

The school’s wind band also played for the hymn singing and wreath laying at the Commando Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

