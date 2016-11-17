Residents act to address ‘crisis’ in Mull social care » Marking the day Great War ended A CROWD of around 40 fell into a minute’s silence at the Oban Garden of Remembrance on George Street on Armistice Day, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, marking the end of hostilities in the First World War.

Retired RAF chaplain Rev Ian McFarlane, minister at Oban Baptist Church and chaplain to the Oban branch of the Royal British Legion, led the service.

Mr McFarlane told The Oban Times: ‘On the heels of the recent election in America, it may be prudent to pray the world will work towards discovering peace in troubled times. And at times like these, it shows people come together in remembrance and prayer concerning the wellbeing and future of humankind.

‘There are good signs of people working together for charity in Oban. We are mindful of one another: we are not forgetful.’

Ex-servicemen Ross Manson of the Royal

Scots and Graham MacQueen of the Merchant Navy bore the standards of the Oban branch of the Royal British Legion and the Queen’s Colours respectively.

Ian Blair-Simmonds of the Royal Artillery, and his wife Lesley of the Intelligence Corps, formed part of the team of volunteers who created George Street’s remembrance garden, planted with poppies and 242 named crosses. ‘Each cross represents a name on the war memorial on the esplanade,’ Lesley said.

‘It’s important to raise awareness,’ Ian added, ‘that’s why we brought the garden into the town.’

The couple, like others attending the service, laid their own crosses in remembrance of friends and family. They thanked Lorn Locks and Homebase, who provided the chains and fencing at no charge.

