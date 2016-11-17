«  
Lochaber students in debate final

on November 17th, 2016
Clare MacLellan, left, and Claire Frances MacNeil of Lochaber High School debated whether ‘the most important things are learned in school’ and other topics in Gaelic.

THE DEBATING chamber of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in Stornoway was the setting for the first two rounds of the National Gaelic Schools’ Debate last week.
Judges Matthew MacIver, Christina Walker and Angus MacDonald had their work cut out whittling 20 teams down to four at the event on November 8 and 9.
Lochaber High School is one of the four teams to have reached the semi-final stages of this year’s competition alongside The Nicolson Institute B, Inverness Royal Academy B and Glasgow Gaelic School.
The semi-finals will be held at James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh on Tuesday November 29. The final will be held the following evening in the Scottish Parliament and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal.

