«  
  »

Cost of Oban blaze could soar as high as £5 million

on November 17th, 2016
Photo: Kevin McGlynn

Photo: Kevin McGlynn

THE COST of the fire at the largest council depot in Oban, Lorn and the Isles is likely to be valued at ‘higher than £5 million’.

Read the full story in the November 17, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts