On the run for Oban museum

OBAN War and Peace Museum received a cash windfall this month, thanks to a runner in the Jedburgh half-marathon in the Borders.

Alan Penrose, who lives in Stirling, was sponsored to run in the event on Sunday October 30 and decided to donate the money to Oban’s war museum on Corran Esplanade.

Its curator, Bill Leech, explained: ‘Jackie, Alan’s late grandfather, had been a keen watchkeeper at the museum for many years, and Alan thought it would be an appropriate gift in memory of him.

‘The museum has Jackie’s Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ sporran on show, alongside a photo of it being worn by him.

‘Those of us involved with the museum are extremely grateful to Alan for his gift.’