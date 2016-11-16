Do you have a name for a baby orca?

How many people can claim to have named an orca? Orca Guardian Iceland are giving the public a chance to do just that.

The team that work from Iceland, studying and conserving orca, have teamed up with a group in Scotland to select the best name for a baby orca that visits both the Iceland Isles and Scotland with its family known as the northern community.

In the past scientists from Iceland and Scotland have named whales independently and this has resulted in the individuals having two different name depending on where they were. One female known as Mousa in Scotland is Vendetta in Iceland.

It is this female’s calf that is going to be named and name ideas are being invited via the team’s Facebook page.

It is hoped that by giving individuals the same name between different countries will assist and encourage greater involvement between teams that work on tracking and studying the whales.

The judges are keen to emphasise that Whaley McWhaleFace is unlikely to be selected.

To enter a name for the baby whale, please go to the Orca Giardian Iceland Facebook page and enter a name and the reason in the comments. Click on the link here.

The competition closes at 7pm today (Wednesday November 16).