Driver blasted through town at 100mph

POLICE are trying to trace a driver who blasted through Callander town centre at up to 100mph.

Officers said they are investigating following the dangerous driving at around 4pm yesterday (Tuesday November 15),

Police said a burgundy-coloured car drove along Mollands Road into Callander and then into Main Street and Stirling Road towards Doune at speeds estimated at 80mph to 100mph in the 30mph limit.

Police pursued the vehicle and attempted to stop it but it was eventually lost from sight.

Officers are now looking to trace the male driver of the vehicle. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have recorded the incident.

Sergeant Adrian Robertson, of Callander police, said: ‘There were numerous children in the area at the time of this incident along with a high flow of traffic.

‘It is unacceptable that this driver thought to drive in this manner and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible and hold him to account.

‘We are keen to speak anyone who was in the Main Street area at the time, particularly those who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.

‘I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately.’

Those with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.