MP expresses ‘disgust’ at pension inequality

AN MP has said a minister should hang his head in shame following the UK government’s refusal to address the gender gap in pension pay.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber’s Ian Blackford expressed his disgust at the refusal of the UK government to change its process on equalising the pension age between men and women.

Mr Blackford led a debate and said it seems that for each month that passes a further three months are added to the pensionable date for women.

It was also revealed through a Freedom of Information request made by a member of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign that many women had been given just over 12 months’ notice by the government that their retirement age would be increased be several years.

The SNP MP said: ‘Why did this happen and what are these women, who had been planning for their retirement, supposed to do when suddenly they are faced with working for many years longer than expected?’

Mr Blackford added: ‘This government has shown no regard for women facing hurried changes to their pensionable age and is subjecting them to unnecessary worry and fear for their future. They have been let down, not just by the issue of a rapidly increasing pensionable age but by a failure of communication.

‘The minister should hang his head in shame.’