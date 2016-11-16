«  
  »

Kids have fun with free cinema visit

on November 16th, 2016
Pupils from St Columba’s enjoyed juice and popcorn at the cinema.

Pupils from St Columba’s enjoyed juice and popcorn at the cinema.

St Columba’s Primary School in Oban had a fantastic visit to the movies on Tuesday November 15, as part of the annual Into Film festival.

All 98 pupils and staff enjoyed watching Finding Dory, which was screened for the event at Oban Phoenix Cinema.

The UK-wide festival aims to support teachers to achieve a wide range of effective learning outcomes in their use of film.

The children had a wonderful time watching the film surrounded by their friends, with juice and popcorn and lots of laughter.

A big thank you to all the staff at the cinema and to the Into Film festival organisers.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts