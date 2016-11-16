Kids have fun with free cinema visit

St Columba’s Primary School in Oban had a fantastic visit to the movies on Tuesday November 15, as part of the annual Into Film festival.

All 98 pupils and staff enjoyed watching Finding Dory, which was screened for the event at Oban Phoenix Cinema.

The UK-wide festival aims to support teachers to achieve a wide range of effective learning outcomes in their use of film.

The children had a wonderful time watching the film surrounded by their friends, with juice and popcorn and lots of laughter.

A big thank you to all the staff at the cinema and to the Into Film festival organisers.