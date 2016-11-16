 
  »

Win £150 of Argos vouchers

on November 16th, 2016
The committee behind the winter festival.

The committee behind the winter festival.

To celebrate the Oban Winter Festival getting into full swing, The Oban Times is asking readers to submit their fantastic photographs for a chance to win £150 of Argos vouchers.

With so many activities and events happening over the 10-day festival, there will be plenty of opportunities for amateur photographers to capture your favourite moments. The Oban Times would like to see photographs that really capture the essence of the festival. From fireworks over the bay to reactions on little ones’ faces when they see Santa Claus, the opportunities are endless.

The overall best photograph, judged by the editor of The Oban Times, will win £150 of Argos vouchers. The winner’s photograph, along with runner-ups, will be printed in a future issue of The Oban Times. Photographs must be submitted by Wednesday November 30, 2016.

For more details and to enter photographs, please visit www.obantimes.co.uk/winterfestival. Full details can also be found in the Christmas pull-out in this week’s edition of The Oban Times.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts