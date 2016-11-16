Free parking during winter festival

PARKING in Oban’s pay-and-display car parks will be free during the winter festival, the local authority has confirmed.

Argyll and Bute Council will not charge for parking between November 18 and 27.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Continuing its commitment to support the local economy, Argyll and Bute Council will be making parking in Oban’s pay-and-display car parks free during the winter festival.’

Councillor Ellen Morton explained: ‘Winter festivals in our key towns are big draws and we are happy to help where we can.

‘Obviously to keep our roads and car parks in good condition we have to charge for parking – that is a reality – but we are happy to waive those charges to support local events.’