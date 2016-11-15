«  
  »

Then and Now event takes place this Wednesday

on November 15th, 2016

FORT William Then and Now – a historical and cultural tour of the town – will be delivered again this week with a touch a humour from two locals.

The event will take place in the West End Hotel, and runs from 7.30pm until 9.30pm tomorrow, November 16, with time for a question and answer session. The visuals will be screened by Bill Cameron with an accompanying commentary by Ian Abernethy.

Admission is £6, £4 for concessions, which will include coffee and cake at the interval. This is second presentation from the duo after a successful first showing last month which attracted 52 people. A share of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

