Highland and Argyll pensioners are among loneliest

ISOLATED elderly residents from Argyll and Bute and Highland are among the loneliest in the country.

Both regions ranked in the top 10 for calls to a helpline that provides information, friendship and advice to older people, The Silver Line, has revealed.

The charity looked at data from more than one million calls, which it has received since it launched in November 2013.

Glasgow tops the list for the most calls with 14,644, followed by Edinburgh with 11,008.

Highland was fifth with 3,495 calls and Argyll and Bute was 10th with 1,624.

The Silver Line helpline has received 700,000 calls so far. It’s open 24 hours per day, every day of the year.

The number for the helpline is 0800 4708090. The cost of calls and other services is paid for by donations.

For more information, visit www.thesilverline.org.uk.