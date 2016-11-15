«  
Debt problems blight Argyll

on November 15th, 2016
ALMOST 10 per cent of people from Argyll and Bute who contacted debt charity StepChange last year had taken out an ‘unfair’ payday loan.

StepChange, the UK’s largest debt advice charity, found that regulations had ‘not fixed’ the payday lending market, with some loan providers still not engaging in best practice.

StepChange is urging the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to look at tightening the regulations.

Michael Russell, Argyll and Bute MSP, said: ‘Far too many people, including many from Argyll and Bute are not getting a fair deal when using payday loans.

‘I am happy to lend my support to StepChange in its calls to the FCA to consider tightening regulations so that consumers are better protected.

‘I would recommend to any of my constituents who are struggling with debt, be that due to a payday loan or otherwise, to get in touch with StepChange for free and independent debt advice.’

