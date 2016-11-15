CalMac alert over booking changes

FERRIES operator CalMac is refreshing its online ticketing to make it easier to use.

The new-look web system will introduce a step by step timeline across the screen to help customers follow their booking process, as well as a summary of their reservation.

Customers should be aware that in order to implement the change, the company’s booking system will be taken offline for an overnight period during the week beginning November 21 – the exact date is yet to be confirmed and passengers are advised to check both CalMac’s website and its social media channels for updates closer to the time.

‘The look and feel of the ticket booking area of the website will be given a much cleaner look,’ said Alan Hood, CalMac’s head of ticketing. ‘The new booking progress line is a helpful aid to customers and the pages are clean and straightforward to follow.

‘We wanted to share the news with customers in advance to allow them to have a preview of what is to come and to let them know about the single overnight interruption to the booking system which will occur.

‘We would advise customers to plan ahead in terms of buying tickets if they want to travel during the week beginning November 21 – the night that the system goes down, tickets will not be able to be booked either online or by phone to our call centre.

‘There will be a short overnight interruption to our booking system during the upgrade week and we would like to thank customers in advance for bearing with us while we make these improvements and also to ask them to let us know about any glitches they may find once the upgrade is complete.’

Check out https://www.calmac.co.uk/new-look- online-booking- preview.