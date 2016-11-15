Highland entrepreneur receives parliamentary recognition

THE ACHIEVEMENTS of a Highland entrepreneur have been singled out for praise in Scottish Parliament.

Highland Conservative MSP Edward Mountain put forward a motion for Lachlan McInnes, managing director of the McInnes Group, to be congratulated on being shortlisted as a finalist for a prestigious green energy award.

Lachlan, who is originally from Fort Augustus, has been nominated for the award after being crowned a winner at the Young Professional Green Energy Awards in May this year.

He beat off competition to win the Business Development Award after achieving outstanding results in a new business venture experiencing growth and success.

Lachlan, 30, carved out his business empire after being made redundant from his apprenticeship in 2011. He paid to complete his own apprenticeship and founded McInnes Plumbing and Heating Ltd followed by McInnes Renewables in 2013, collectively known as the McInnes Group.

Mr Mountain said: ‘I am delighted to have been able to acknowledge he positive steps that Lachlan has taken to secure an apprenticeship. It took courage and the strength of his convictions to make this change and I am delighted that he has been shortlisted for an award.’

The Scottish renewables awards ceremony celebrates innovators and leaders in green energy and showcases the very best and brightest working in the sector. The awards dinner will be held on December 1 and will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, where the winners will be announced.