A85 disruption from roadworks

MOTORISTS are being warned of disruption on the A85 west of Dalmally.

The stretch of road from there to the A819 Inveraray junction is soon to be improved following an investment of £144,000 from Transport Scotland to resurface the carriageway starting on Thursday November 17 for seven days.

For safety, a 10mph convoy system of traffic management will be in place on this section of carriageway to allow teams to carry out the resurfacing safely. These improvements will be carried out between 7am and 7pm on weekdays, with no works planned at weekends.

Out with working hours a 30mph speed limit will be in place as vehicles will be running on a temporary surface.

For more information, go to www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter @trafficscotland.