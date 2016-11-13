MS centre holds annual fundraiser D-day looms for housing plan » Inn reopening is welcomed FOR THE first time in eight years, Oban’s oldest pub, the Oban Inn, opened its doors to the public, who were waiting in anticipation.

A crowd applauded when one of the business’s partners, Mairi

Lynch, opened the doors at 11am last Friday.

The two-storey pub, which was first opened in 1790, stayed busy until closing at 1am. Manager Shovonne Yardley said the inn, which has been restored to how people remember it, was ‘mobbed’.

The new owners, Mairi and Steven Shaw, also own Oban’s Tartan Tavern and the Rowan­tree Hotel. Speaking at the opening, Marie said the inn was the first business she owned in Oban, back in 1979.

‘It’s really exciting to have the Oban Inn finally open again,’ she said. ‘It feels like a bit of a homecoming. In its day, the inn was one of the busiest pubs in Argyll, with all manner of bands and musicians playing there, including Mike Scott from the Waterboys in an impromptu jam session.’

The pub has a rich history and that is especially true for the chairman of Dunbeg Community Council, Sean MacIntyre.

Sean first laid eyes on his would-be wife in the Oban Inn. ‘I first met Tracy in the Oban Inn,’ he said. ‘And I also asked her to marry me in there. Although I don’t remember it,’ he joked.

Speaking about its refurbishment, he said: ‘It’s good for the town.

‘It’s good to see that corner being done up instead of being left to rot. And there’s no doubt I’m not the only person with fond stories.’

Derek Connery, from Bid4Oban, said: ‘The refurbishment of this iconic and historic building has greatly improved the appearance of the town and reiterates what a busy vibrant town Oban is. I don’t think I have ever encountered such an air of excitement for a pub opening as this. It just underlines how important this is to the town.’

Councillor for Oban South and the Isles Roddy McCuish, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see this iconic building back in use again and it completes the whole Stafford Street area.

‘I’m absolutely delighted to see it busy and I believe people have been coming from all over the country to rekindle their memories in this wonderful establishment.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







