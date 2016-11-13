 
  »

MS centre holds annual fundraiser

on November 13th, 2016
MS Centre manager Amanda King, the TSB’s Freya Roberts and Karen Sim, centre assistant Nicola MacKechnie, and trustees Sharon Swan and Laura Sage-Gibbon.  

MS Centre manager Amanda King, the TSB’s Freya Roberts and Karen Sim, centre assistant Nicola MacKechnie, and trustees Sharon Swan and Laura Sage-Gibbon.

OBAN’S Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre hosted its annual holly tea fundraiser at a packed Glencruitten Road Church Hall on Saturday November 5.
Employees from Oban TSB branch, whose customers voted it as the bank’s charity for 2016, joined MS centre volunteers in serving coffee, tea and cake to tables of chatting guests, amid stalls of home-baking.
Centre manager Amanda King explained the event helps raise the running costs for providing MS therapy to local suffers. She said: ‘Our members attend a weekly session in our baro chamber, breathing medical oxygen to help relieve the symptoms of MS.
‘We are entirely self-
funding and rely on the generosity of the local community. We are grateful to Oban TSB whose customers chose us and whose staff volunteered with us today.’

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts