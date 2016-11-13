Inn reopening is welcomed » MS centre holds annual fundraiser OBAN’S Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre hosted its annual holly tea fundraiser at a packed Glencruitten Road Church Hall on Saturday November 5.

Employees from Oban TSB branch, whose customers voted it as the bank’s charity for 2016, joined MS centre volunteers in serving coffee, tea and cake to tables of chatting guests, amid stalls of home-baking.

Centre manager Amanda King explained the event helps raise the running costs for providing MS therapy to local suffers. She said: ‘Our members attend a weekly session in our baro chamber, breathing medical oxygen to help relieve the symptoms of MS.

‘We are entirely self-

funding and rely on the generosity of the local community. We are grateful to Oban TSB whose customers chose us and whose staff volunteered with us today.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







