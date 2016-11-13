 
  »

All aboard the Santa train

on November 13th, 2016

t47-jacobite-train-web

ALL ABOARD the Jacobite steam train as it announces a special Christmas appearance.
Santa Claus will join the famous train as it runs from Fort William to Glenfinnan on December 20, 21 and 22, and between Fort William and Mallaig on December 27, 28, and 29 for its first Christmas journey.
Passengers will be greeted by Santa and will receive a gift as they board the train, which will be specially decorated. And for adults, mulled wine and mince pies are on offer.
To find out more go to www.westcoastrailways.co.uk.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts