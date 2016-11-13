Premier Inn due to open in 2018 » All aboard the Santa train ALL ABOARD the Jacobite steam train as it announces a special Christmas appearance.

Santa Claus will join the famous train as it runs from Fort William to Glenfinnan on December 20, 21 and 22, and between Fort William and Mallaig on December 27, 28, and 29 for its first Christmas journey.

Passengers will be greeted by Santa and will receive a gift as they board the train, which will be specially decorated. And for adults, mulled wine and mince pies are on offer.

To find out more go to www.westcoastrailways.co.uk.

