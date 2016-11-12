Police probe spate of break-ins » Premier Inn due to open in 2018 PREMIER Inn’s new hotel in Oban is expected to create 25 new jobs and open in spring 2018 – if it can secure permission from Network Rail to work close to the train station.

In May, Argyll and Bute Council approved a plan to build an 81-bedroom Premier Inn in Oban, by demolishing the disused bowling alley at 56 Shore Street.

The planning application, submitted by the hotel brand’s owner Whitbread PLC, illustrated a four-storey building of contemporary design, with a restaurant and bar seating 80, and with 90 car park spaces on the 0.88-acre site.

Kevin Murray, head of acquisitions for Premier Inn in Scotland, said: ‘We’re working hard to finalise the last details on the site before we can press ahead with our investment and plans to open a new Premier Inn in Oban.

‘As soon as we have completed discussions with Network Rail, we will be looking to start the demolition and prepara­tory work on the site which will pave the way for a new Premier Inn, around £7 million of investment and 25 new jobs in the hotel.

‘We want to get going and hope to start as soon as

possible.’

A spokesperson added: ‘Because the regeneration site is close to the station, we need to secure specific permission from Network Rail to work so close to the station when we are doing the demolition.

‘We cannot be specific on the timetable until we have finalised the permission with Network Rail.

‘We had hoped to be in a position where we could do the demolition work before Christmas but we are going to be a bit later because of the time taken to finalise matters with Network Rail.

‘Our target date for opening the new hotel is spring 2018.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







