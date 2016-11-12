Police probe spate of break-ins

A SPATE of break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts in Oban are not the work of a master criminal but someone who is an opportunistic thief, officers at Oban Police Station said this week.
Four incidents over Tuesday and Thursday, November 1 and 3, saw a local business, a garden centre, a multi-national store and a taxi broken into over the course of one night.
While police denied the incidents were a crime wave, they did say they were following leads in every case.
They have asked the public or any witnesses to contact officers if they have information about a theft from a premises at MacPherson’s Foods on Mill Lane between 1pm on November 1 and 5am on November 2.
A break-in was also attempted at the Argos superstore between 6pm November 2 and 8am on November 3.
Attempts to gain entry to Cakebreads Garden Centre on Soroba Road were made between 5pm on November 2 and 9.30am on November 3.
A taxi was broken into after 10pm on November 2 and before 8am on November 3 near to a premises in the Oban area.
Area Inspector Mark Stephen aid that, with the darker
nights, there was always a risk of a higher increase in criminal activity.
Inspector Stephen said: ‘People have to take responsibility for ensuring their premises are secure at all times.
‘There are some very simple common-sense messages for the general public: do not leave homes or business premises open, remove keys from vehicles and lock your property, whether it is a car or an out-building.
‘Overnight, this will reduce the risk to people and their property.’
Sergeant Alan Moore added: ‘Police are following lines of inquiry in response to the attempted break-ins.
‘We have increased the number of police patrols throughout the night.’
Anyone with information should contact PC Danny MacBeth or PC Lara Noble at Oban Police Station or by telephoning 101.