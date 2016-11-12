«  
  »

Boundary change could split community

on November 12th, 2016

Lochaber News & The Oban Times

SPEAN Bridge Community Council is canvassing for opinion on proposed boundary changes which would see the its area split between two constituencies.
At the community council’s November meeting last week, chairman John Fotheringham explained that the new proposals show the majority of the community council would be in the Skye and Inverness constituency, with Corrour Estate and Loch Treig in Argyll,
Bute, and Lochaber.
He said: ‘The boundaries are already somewhat confusing. As explained last year, our community council area is in both wards 12 and 22.
‘For parliamentary elections, whether Scottish or UK, the whole of our area is at
present in the same constituency, but Highland Council elections follows the ward boundaries. This will mean, in the Highland Council elections, those living in Corrour will have Kinlochleven as their polling station – a wholly impractical option.’
After a short debate, it was agreed that the opinion of the community would be sought and the proposal would be considered again in December.

Fort William, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts