Boundary change could split community

SPEAN Bridge Community Council is canvassing for opinion on proposed boundary changes which would see the its area split between two constituencies.

At the community council’s November meeting last week, chairman John Fotheringham explained that the new proposals show the majority of the community council would be in the Skye and Inverness constituency, with Corrour Estate and Loch Treig in Argyll,

Bute, and Lochaber.

He said: ‘The boundaries are already somewhat confusing. As explained last year, our community council area is in both wards 12 and 22.

‘For parliamentary elections, whether Scottish or UK, the whole of our area is at

present in the same constituency, but Highland Council elections follows the ward boundaries. This will mean, in the Highland Council elections, those living in Corrour will have Kinlochleven as their polling station – a wholly impractical option.’

After a short debate, it was agreed that the opinion of the community would be sought and the proposal would be considered again in December.

