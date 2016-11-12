A brolly good idea for a festival parade

The winners of last year’s best-dressed shop window competition, the Kitchen Garden on George Street.

FRESH from winning at the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, Oban’s Winter Festival committee has called for children and adults to get ready for brolly parade and best-dressed shop window competition.

The festival organisers won the award for best cultural event or festival a ceremony on Friday in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, where Mull pub MacGochans was also named the friendliest bar, and the Inver Restaurant near Strachur the Best Restaurant Experience.

Delighted by the win, the winter festival’s chairwoman Pamela Lockhart encouraged shopkeepers to dress their windows for this year’s competition, themed on ‘a taste of winter’. Windows will be judged by Visit Scotland on November 18, and the winning prize is a magnum of champagne, sponsored by the Columba Hotel.

Bring your decorated umbrella and join in the March of the Brollies, the family parade with Oban High School Pipe Band on Sunday November 27, leaving the Corran Halls at 5pm. A fun brolly decorating workshop helps you decorate your umbrellas on Monday November 21 in the Rockfield Centre: all materials are free and spaces are limited, so to secure a space register at www.obanwinterfestival.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information on the Oban Winter Festival programme, visit www.obanfestival.com, or pick up a copy of this week’s Oban Times.