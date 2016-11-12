Boundary change could split community » Oban prepares to honour war dead THIS Sunday, November 13, Oban will once again pay its respect to the area’s war dead.

The Remembrance Sunday parade is to assemble at 10.30am at the Corran Parks, opposite the 51 HD Memorial Cairn, as directed by the parade master. The parade will set off, led by Oban Pipe Band, at 10.45am for the march to the war memorial on the Esplanade.

At arrival at the memorial, wreath-layers fall in on the instructions of the parade master. The chairman of the Royal British Legion Scotland will open the proceedings, and will then call for two minutes of silence in memory of the fallen.

Pipers will play a lament while the wreath-laying takes place.

Patrick Stewart, the Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll, will be laying the wreath and taking the salute. The Rev Iain Macfarlane will conclude the service with a final prayer and benediction.

There will also be a small ceremony tomorrow morning (Friday November 11) at 11am at the garden to mark Armistice Day, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the Great War ended.

