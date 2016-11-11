Opinion: Martin Laing says the council got a major planning decision wrong

Decision is wrong

You would be incredibly hard of heart not to sympathise with Ann Colthart.

Ann is the retired teacher who complained when a construction project saw houses being built too close to her home in Connel, in breach of planning regulations.

Last week there was genuine anger when Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee approved the new-build, despite it being the result of ‘mistakes’.

I think the planning committee has got it badly wrong in this instance.

Not only is Ann quite right to feel aggrieved – and she has pledged that the fight is not yet over – but the decision sets a dangerous precedent.

Will developers in future be able to turn round when mistakes have been made and point to this decision and say, quite reasonably: ‘Well, you flouted the planning rule in that case’?

Showing enterprise

It has been great to see how busy Oban and the surrounding areas have been this year.

As we reported recently, economically, the region has enjoyed a boom time, with tourists flocking in and the excellent local hospitality sector making the most of the upturn in fortunes.

Added to that, it’s gratifying to be able to inform our readers this week on the status of the Premier Inn planned for the site of the old bowling alley in Shore Street, Oban.

Indeed, it is a positive sign of confidence in the town’s future by a major business. The good news is that Oban will be in a position to accommodate even more tourists once the hotel is open, as well as providing up to 25 new jobs in the town.

But the new Premier Inn is not the only enterprise indicating its confidence. Work has been continuing on the renovation of the Caledonian Hotel, which, hopefully, will be ready to open again in the spring.

And recent days have seen the excellent Argyll Enterprise Week, with a number of events held. We at The Oban Times have been delighted to be media partners and have been heavily involved.

And we have a similar role to play in our northern circulation area with Lochaber Ideas Week, promulgated by the district’s Chamber of Commerce and taking place from November 14-18.

These things don’t always blip large on people’s radar but they are of considerable importance to all our futures and prosperity, and we are fortunate indeed that we have such dedicated local activists organising these events.

Idea is for the chopper

Talking of letters, I love the correspondence this week suggesting that MPs Brendan O’Hara and Ian Blackford should be supplied with helicopters from the public purse.

Brendan (Argyll and Bute) and Ian (Ross, Skye and Lochaber) are both excellent constituency MPs who represent geographically large areas, which include islands and remote villages. And the proposed boundary changes we reported recently would mean even bigger constituencies.

But I suspect that even they would balk at the idea of having taxpayer-funded choppers – and, presumably, pilots – to ferry them across their regions.

