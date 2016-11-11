Oban town works are praised

HUNDREDS gathered in Oban’s Station Square for the

official opening of the newly renovated town centre, following the completion of Argyll and Bute Council’s improvement project.

Councillor Roddy McCuish cut the ribbon, saying: ‘The council has invested over £2 million in this project. It’s a real vote of confidence in Oban and I’m delighted to see it complete. I would like to thank the retailers for their patience over the course of the work and thank the local community and Bid4Oban for working with us.

‘Transformational change is always disruptive but this was a necessity. I think everyone looking round today will agree it was time and money well spent.

‘Coinciding with the annual fireworks display, it’s great to see the space being used for what it was designed for – a big event which brings in lots of people, brings money into the town and creates a great atmosphere. This was a trial run of the new space and it passed with flying colours.’

Transport Scotland also provided £300,000 towards the project. Councillor Elaine Robertson said: ‘Public realm work is about giving a town confidence, giving people confidence, giving investors confidence, raising the mood of the area, stimulating growth and making people hopeful and ambitious for the future.

‘This project has done just that. Local businesses are already seeing the benefits of the scheme.

‘I’ve received lots of positive feedback on the high quality of the finish and the convenience of having such an accessible public space.’