 
  »

Oban festivities light up the sky

on November 11th, 2016
Fireworks light up oban bay from the annual fireworks display held on the lighthouse pier oban on a cold but dry night huge crowds turned out to view the display. Some were lucky and got a prime view whilst eating their dinner in many of the restaurants on the front picture kevin mcglynn

Picture Kevin McGlynn


HUNDREDS gathered on Oban’s North Pier to watch the spectacular fireworks set off from the Lighthouse Pier on Saturday November 5.

At Dunbeg young Mhairi Inglis was selling glow sticks to children.

At Dunbeg young Mhairi Inglis was selling glow sticks to children.

The display lasted quarter of an hour and was judged ‘the best ever’ by one delighted young fan, with the crowd emitting ‘oos’ and ‘ahs’ as each thunderous bang lit up the night sky.

Shirley Inglis and Breege Smyth enjoyed the fun at Dunbeg.

Shirley Inglis and Breege Smyth enjoyed the fun at Dunbeg.

The £5,000 cost of the fireworks was paid for by Scottish Sea Farms Heart of the Community Trust – up £1,000 on its £4,000 contribution last year.

Organiser Derek Connery thanked Scottish Sea Farms for ‘its very generous support allowing this event to take place at the scale it does and remain free for the local community’, and ‘the small but hardy band of volunteers manning the stalls in Station Square and raising more than £1000 for their various causes’.

He also thanked Oban FM for the music and countdown on the North Pier, the Oban High School Pipe Band, again true champions braving the cold, and the Oban Bay Hotel for spoiling Fireworx Scotland with free B&B.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts